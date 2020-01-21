PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery cuts gasoline production -sources













PBF Energy cut gasoline production by a third at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, oil refinery late last week to increase the supply of gasoil it can sell, two sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

Production on the 68,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) has been cut to about 45,000 bpd to make available more gasoil to take advantage of better margins for the FCCU feedstock, the sources said.

PBF did not reply to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The sources said PBF concluded it could make a higher return selling gasoil rather than converting it to gasoline.

Gasoline and distillate margins have been sliding in the United States in recent weeks because of falling demand.

The FCCU uses a catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gasoil into unfinished gasoline.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese and Christian Schmollinger)