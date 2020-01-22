Alstom-Bombardier rail M&A would face faulty track













(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Christopher Thompson

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The $11 bln French train maker and its Canadian rival are discussing a deal, Bloomberg reported. The former’s failed deal with Siemens posed more obvious EU antitrust issues, but Brussels may still balk. And synergies that rely on big job cuts in France will be politically toxic.

CONTEXT NEWS

– Alstom is exploring a takeover of Bombardier’s rail business, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 21 citing people familiar with the matter.

– The Paris-listed company and the Canadian plane and train group held talks about a rail deal in the past few months, the report said.

– Alstom declined a Breakingviews request for comment, and Bombardier couldn’t be reached.

– In 2017 Bombardier held talks to combine its rail operations with Siemens, until the German company opted to pursue a separate tie-up with Alstom. That deal was later blocked by European Union competition authorities.

– Alstom shares rose were up 1.5% to 45.88 euros at 0920 GMT on Jan. 22.

