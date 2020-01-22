Alstom: Touches 10-yr highs on revived Bombardier M&A chatter

** Shares in Alstom rise 2%, touching their highest level in almost 10 years ** Bloomberg late on Tuesday cited sources as saying Alstom is in talks with Bombardier to potentially combine with the latter's rail business ** The news comes nearly a year after the European Commission blocked a rail tie-up of Siemens and Alstom, which fueled speculation over possible merger talks between Alstom and Bombardier ** Bombardier's stock closed 5.7% higher on Tuesday ** Both companies declined to comment on the report ** Alstom's stock is up 7% YTD, after gaining 19.4% in 2019 ** It is the second-best performer on France's SBF 120 (piotr.lipinski@tr.com)