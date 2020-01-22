Baker Hughes: Slips on lower-than-expected Q4 profit













** Shares of U.S. oilfield services firm down 1.5% at $22.40 premarket

** Co's Q4 profit misses analysts' estimates, hit by lower orders in its turbomachinery & process business that supplies turbines and compressors to liquefied natural gas producers

** Orders in the unit fell 10% year-over-year, with equipment orders dropping 16% and service orders decreasing 4%

** Reports Q4 adjusted net income attributable to co of 27 cents/shr vs est. of 31 cents/shr – IBES data from Refinitiv

** North America revenue in co's oilfield services unit falls 15% to $1.04 bln

** Q4 revenue rises only ~1% to $6.35 bln, missing est. of $6.47 bln – IBES data from Refinitiv

** Avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $30

** BKR shares had risen 19.2% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)