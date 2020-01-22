ICE Murban crude oil futures proposed contract specifications













The Intercontinental Exchange Inc expects to launch a new futures contract that prices Middle East light sour Murban crude oil in the first half of 2020.

The contract will be listed on a new exchange, ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD), co-owned by ICE, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and several oil companies.

The contract is awaiting approval from regulators Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Bank of England for clearing, and a number of foreign regulators including in Britain, Switzerland, Singapore and the United States, where trading and clearing activities will take place.

Below are the proposed specifications of the ICE Murban crude oil futures contract, which are still subject to regulatory approvals.

ICE also plans to add price spreads against other established crude futures contracts such as Murban-Brent and Murban-WTI (West Texas Intermediate) and also introduce an alternative delivery procedure (ADP) to facilitate trading, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Buyers and sellers are matched after the contract expires and if they agree to deliver to an alternative location, or deliver an alternative grade, the delivery procedure becomes a bilateral agreement and the exchange exits the process, the source said.

Contract specifications & details:

Contract size: 1,000 barrels per lot

Trading price quotation: One cent ($0.01) per barrel

Settlement price quotation: One cent ($0.01) per barrel

Last Trading day: Last business day of the second month preceding the delivery month.

Final settlement price: Singapore Marker Price on the last trading day. This will form the exchange delivery settlement price which will be the basis for physical delivery.

Daily marker prices: Daily Marker Prices published at 4.30 pm Singapore time (0830GMT) and 4.30 pm London time. There will be no London Marker Price on the last trading day each month.

Daily settlement: Volume weighted average price of trades between 7.28 pm and 7.30 pm London time.

Trading hours: 22 hours per day, Monday to Friday (1am to 11pm London time).

Physical delivery: Delivery of Murban crude oil at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) terminal at UAE's Fujairah on a free on board basis onto buyer's vessel during the delivery month.

Contract series: Up to 48 consecutive months.

Source: ICE

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Shu Zhang, ediiting by Louise Heavens)