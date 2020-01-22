India oil stocks rise on reports ministry keen to expand energy trade with Brazil













** Indian Oil Corp leads gains among domestic oil companies, rises as much as 5.3% to 119.65 rupees

** India oil ministry wants state refiners such as IOC to buy oil from Brazil under annual deals, a source said on Wednesday

** Country wants to expand its energy trade with Brazil, the source said

** Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Brazilian energy minister Bento Albuquerque on Wednesday, in the run-up to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's visit to India

** Pradhan said he also sought early monetisation of India's existing investments in Brazilian energy sector

** During Bolsonaro's visit, India hopes to sign agreements including a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the oil and natural gas sector, a statement said on Wednesday

** India's Nifty Energy Index up 0.52%; eight of 10 components in the index trading in the black; IOC, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and GAIL (India) Ltd top pct gainers

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru)