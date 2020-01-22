Matador Resources: JPM says co a 'catalyst-rich story', raises PT













** JP Morgan raises PT on oil and gas producer by $4 to $24, says Matador will be well set up as investors begin focusing on H2 and 2021

** Brokerage says given Matador's track record, company could post better-than-expected results in Q4; adds that it sees beat-and-raise story coming to fruition

** For 2020, brokerage estimates effectively flat non-drilling & completion expenditure and midstream capex of $751 mln

** JPM says productivity enhancements from moving to longer laterals for most of the industry has already played out; however, MTDR being a late mover to this industry trend sets up a positive rate of change story going into 2020 and 2021

** Says Street estimates seem to suggest fairly consistent growth throughout 2020; but brokerage is of the view that growth will be more back-half weighted

** Additionally, company has a handful of non-core assets, midstream investments and mineral interests it could divest to bridge any near-term outspend – JPM

** Avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $23

** Stock had gained ~16% in 2019

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)