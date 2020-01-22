Nostrum Oil & Gas: Falls as company yet to receive takeover offers













** Shares of Kazakhstan-focussed Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc slip as much as 2.6% as the company continues to work on a formal sale process

** Nostrum Oil has not received any binding offer for the company or its assets to-date

** Co has decided to halt all drilling in 2020

** Stock down 1.4% at 16 pence, as of 0854 GMT, in light trading

** Nostrum Oil says Kaat Van Hecke will continue as CEO until a replacement is found

** Co also forecasts average sales volumes for 2020 of 19,000 boepd and production of 20,000 boepd

** For FY 2018, co reported average production of 31,254 boepd and sales volumes of 29,516 boepd

** Nostrum Oil down 4.25% YTD, as of Tuesday's close

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru)