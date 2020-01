* Brent crude oil drops to USD 63.66/bbl

* Clean break below 200-DMA after oil was capped close 55-DMA USD 64.46

* Jan low is USD 63.55/bbl traded Jan 15, daily cloud 63.22-61.59

* Oil's decline will put more pressure on traders short yen

* Traders short USD/CAD, USD/MXN & USD/RUB may see cause to take profit

* USD/MXN shorts near 6 yr high. USD/CAD shorts grew 1.5 bln this month

* USD/RUB shorts have rarely been bigger than they are today