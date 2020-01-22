PNM Resources Announces CFO, Other Finance Leadership Changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) announced that Chuck Eldred, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been named Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Finance. His role is focused on achieving the company’s key strategic objectives including the transformation to a carbon-free generation portfolio at PNM, increased investment in TNMP infrastructure and overseeing the successful transition of leaders within the finance organization.

Don Tarry, currently Vice President, Controller and Treasurer, has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PNM Resources. Don joined PNM Resources in 1996 and currently oversees the corporate financial planning, budgeting, tax, treasury and accounting functions. Prior to his current position, Don held the role of Vice President, Customer Service and Chief Information Officer.

“With more than twenty years of experience at PNM Resources in various leadership and finance roles, Don is well-positioned for this role, and I am confident in his ability to continue advancing the company’s business plans and financial goals,” said Chuck Eldred. “As we remain focused on achieving our key strategic objectives, the financial and business acumen that Don and the other leaders in our finance organization bring to the table will enable us to meet our goals for growth while maintaining the financial health of the company.”

Additionally, Lisa Eden, currently Vice President of Human Resources and previously Vice President and Treasurer, has been named Vice President, Chief Information Officer. She succeeds Mike Mertz, who has been named Vice President and Treasurer. Henry Monroy has been named Vice President and Corporate Controller.

“Our industry is changing – customer and stakeholder expectations have evolved, technology has advanced, and our business model is changing in response. Our leadership needs a diverse set of tools and experiences for our company to meet these challenges and thrive,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources’ chairman, president and CEO. “Robust succession planning and development opportunities help ensure that we have the appropriate talent to achieve the strategy, goals and plans for long-term success.”

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2018 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,701 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 785,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:

Analysts Media Lisa Goodman Ray Sandoval (505) 241-2160 (505) 241-2782

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.