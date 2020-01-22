Schneider Electric included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third year in a row

Based on a self-disclosure survey, the index lists 325 companies that have publicly demonstrated their commitment to equality and advancing women in the workplace

Schneider Electric's strong performance highlights its leadership and commitment to gender equality and to ensuring its employees have equal opportunities everywhere

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has for the third year in a row been ranked in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI is open to all companies, from different sectors, and with a market capitalization of more than U.S. $1 billion. Schneider Electric is one of 325 global companies, and one of 16 in the industrial sector, to be ranked.

“We are honored to be recognized for the third year in a raw for our efforts to achieve gender equality,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric's Chairman and CEO. “At Schneider Women, gender equity is a top priority for us. We pride ourselves on nurturing an inclusive culture where women leaders are empowered, enabled and visible in the organization. We have set a goal to reach at least 30% women on every single leadership team. Gender balance is integral to how we conduct business, and we are making it a business priority.”

Bloomberg recognizes Schneider Electric's commitment to gender equality and transparency in reporting

Created in 2016, the Bloomberg GEI provides managers and investors with comparative information on gender-equality performance of the world's biggest companies. Based on a detailed self-disclosure survey on 2018 data, the GEI provides a unique barometer of gender-equality performance as well as transparency in gender reporting and to advancing women globally. And by publicly releasing their gender-related data, Schneider Electric has fortified its commitment to gender equality across 100+ countries it operates.

“The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally.”

Schneider Electric's strong performance based on concrete achievements

The Index includes 75 questions across one of five pillars: Female Leadership & Talent Pipeline, Equal Pay & Gender Pay Parity, Inclusive Culture, Sexual Harassment Policies and Pro-Women Brand. Companies are assigned a score based on both disclosure and data excellence.

Schneider Electric scored high in the areas of Inclusive Culture and Pro-Women Brand. This strong performance reflects the company's numerous initiatives to drive positive change and provide equal opportunities for everyone, everywhere, specifically in:

Strong leadership in building an inclusive workplace culture and advocating for gender equality as a UN Women HeForShe IMPACT 10x10x10 Champion and 100% commitment by our CEO and Country Presidents to the UN Women's Empowerment Principles.

in building an inclusive workplace culture and advocating for gender equality as a UN Women HeForShe IMPACT 10x10x10 Champion and 100% commitment by our CEO and Country Presidents to the UN Women's Empowerment Principles. Empowering women through its global policies and practices. As of the end of 2018, the Global Family Leave Policy, has been fully deployed in over 59 countries, covering 75% of our employees, and is on target to reach 100% by 2020. And, the global Pay Equity Framework has been implemented in 50 countries, reaching over 92% of our total workforce, and expected to reach 95% by 2020.

through its global policies and practices. As of the end of 2018, the Global Family Leave Policy, has been fully deployed in over 59 countries, covering 75% of our employees, and is on target to reach 100% by 2020. And, the global Pay Equity Framework has been implemented in 50 countries, reaching over 92% of our total workforce, and expected to reach 95% by 2020. Investing in vocational training of women through the Company 'Access to Energy Training & Entrepreneurship' program. Yéyé, the narrator of the Schneider Electric Tomorrow Rising web series is a good illustration. Her ambition is to become a respected engineer. We follow her from the beginning of her training in Lagos, Nigeria , to her diploma.

Schneider Electric received other global recognitions for its commitment to Diversity & Inclusion

In addition to being included in the GEI, Schneider Electric has received other prestigious recognitions during 2019. The company was ranked in the Top 50 in the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2020 Report, which assesses companies' success in promoting all types of diversity, and was listed first in the industrial sector in Equileap's Gender Equality Report, which accelerates progress towards gender equality in the workplace. Schneider Electric was also ranked in the Top 50 for the Universum's Diversity & Inclusion Index, which recognizes the most diverse and inclusive employers of the world and awarded with the 2019 Catalyst Award for its bold initiatives to help women to advance their careers.

