Street View: Halliburton on track to deliver 'best-in-class' returns













** Halliburton Co. on Tuesday disclosed a $2.2 bln charge to earnings as weakening North American shale activity continued to hit the industry

** Excluding the charge, co topped analysts' estimate for quarterly profit, boosted by higher drilling activity outside North America, a recent bright spot for oilfield service providers

TRENDING INTERNATIONAL MARGINS

** Evercore ISI ("outperform", PT: $27) says co's commitment to drive returns is on full display

** Says co on track to deliver best-in-class returns, with lower capital expenditure and higher free cash flow

** RBC ("outperform", PT: $25) sees co as a "through-cycle core holding" for large-cap energy investors

** Brokerage says co's increased activity, pricing power and ability to compete for high margin services should lead to international margin expansion in 2020

** JP Morgan ("overweight", PT: $25) says co's drilling and evaluation segment can return to low-double-digit margin growth in 2020 as strategic growth plans and digital offerings take control

** Morningstar (FV: $33) says international margins appear to be trending upward

** Says aggressive cost cutting has minimized impact of lower North America revenue

** Cowen and Company ("outperform", PT: $33) says co's Q1 guidance reflects more resilient revenue and margins after strong year-end sales

(Reporting by Aniruddha Chakrabarty)