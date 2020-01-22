U.S. crude stocks likely down last week; products seen up













U.S. crude oil inventories were seen falling last week, while distillate stocks likely rose for the fourth straight week and gasoline stockpiles were set for a 11th consecutive build, an extended Reuters poll showed on Wednesday

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks dropped by about 1.0 million barrels in the week to Jan. 17.

Crude inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 10 to 428.5 million barrels, a much bigger drop than the 500,000 barrel draw analysts had forecast in an extended Reuters poll.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday. Official numbers from the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) are due at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The weekly EIA and API reports will be a day later than usual due to the Martin Luther King Jr Day U.S. holiday on Monday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline likely increased by 3.1 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen up by 1 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to dip by 0.6 percentage point last week, from 92.2% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 10, according to the poll. All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Again Capital 0.8 1.4 2.6 -0.9 Citi Futures -2.5 2.5 3.5 -1.5 Confluence 3.0 -2.0 3.5 -2.0 Commodity Research Group -2.9 -0.9 2.6 0.3 EMI DTN -2.0 2.1 4.1 -0.8 Excel Futures -2.7 3.1 2.8 0.9 IEG Vantage -1.5 1.2 2.8 -0.3 Price Futures Group -2.0 2.0 2.0 0.5 Refinitiv -0.6 N/A N/A N/A Ritterbusch Associates 2.5 -1.2 3.8 -1.8

