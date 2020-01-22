U.S. natural gas end-of-season storage forecasts













U.S. natural gas storage is expected to end the November-March withdrawal season at 1.829 trillion cubic feet (tcf) around March 31, according to analysts.

That compares with 1.185 tcf at the end of the withdrawal season in 2019, the lowest in five years, and a five-year (2015-2019) average of 1.719 tcf.

The 380 active storage fields in the lower 48 states had a demonstrated maximum working capacity of 4.268 tcf in November 2018, according to federal data.

The following lists analysts' storage estimates in trillion cubic feet with the most recent estimates on top:

Company Mar 31, Mar 31, Oct 31, Oct 31, Date

2020 2020 2020 2020

tcf tcf tcf tcf

Current Previous Current Previous Energy Aspects 1.800 1.950 Jan 21 U.S. EIA 1.807 1.859 4.016 Jan 15 Morgan Stanley 1.700 Dec 11 C H Guernsey 1.650 1.600 Dec 8 Stephen Smith Energy 1.882 1.687 Dec 1 Goldman Sachs 3.900 Nov 12 Revinitiv 1.862 1.903 Nov 11 IHS Markit 2.100 Sep 12

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)