U.S. oil may drop further to $54.67 after weak bounce













U.S. oil may drop further to $54.67 per barrel, probably after a brief bounce towards a resistance at $56.60.

The deep fall on Wednesday confirmed a continuation of the downtrend from $65.65. The trend is riding on a wave c, which may travel into a range of $51.54-$54.67, formed by its 100% and the 61.8% projection levels.

After breaking $56.59, the 61.8% retracement of the uptrend from $50.99 to $65.65, the contract is yet to pull back to this resistance. The pullback may be triggered by the support at $55.63. The downtrend may resume after the pullback.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from $42.36 to $66.60 reveals a break below a support at $57.34, the 38.2% level. The break opened the way towards $54.48.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

(Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)