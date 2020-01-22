U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity seen down 466,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 1,012,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 24, decreasing available refining capacity by 466,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 578,000 bpd in the week ended Jan. 31.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Jan. 22 Jan. 20 Jan. 17

01/31/2020 578 552 758

01/24/2020 1,012 728 884

01/17/2020 546 482 659

01/10/2020 290 290 324

01/03/2020 191 191 191 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)