U.S. REFINERY FILING – PHILLIPS 66

REFINERY FILING – PHILLIPS 66

Description: RP states that over 500 lbs. of sulfur dioxide was released into the atmosphere from flaring due to unknown cause (under investigation). The release is still on going and RP personnel currently conducting mitigation to reduce the flaring

Incident Location: 1520 E. Sepulveda Blvd.

Source: CEMA