U.S. weekly power output down 5.6% vs year earlier -EEI













Power production in the continental United States totaled 74,738 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the week ended Jan. 18, down 5.6% from the same week a year earlier, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said on Wednesday.

The week's output was 1.4% lower than the 75,825 GWh produced in the preceding seven-day period, EEI data shows.

Year on year, output fell in six of the nine U.S. geographic regions tracked by the electric power trade group.

The Southeast region recorded the largest year-on-year percentage decrease at 14.1%, followed by the Mid-Atlantic region, at 11.1%.

For the past 52 weeks, U.S. power production totaled 4,034,756 GWh, down 1.1% from the previous 52-week period, the EEI said.

The following tables provide information on power-sector consumption of gas, according to data from Refinitiv:

Gas-for-Power consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/Week)

Dates Last Year This Year Change Pct Change Jan. 4 – Jan. 10 173 195 22 11 Jan. 11- Jan. 17 191 198 7 4

Gas-for-Power consumption by EIA regions (Jan. 11 – Jan. 17)

Gas Burned (Bcf/week) Gas Burned (GWh) EIA East 86 11,037 EIA Midwest 26 3,359 EIA Mountain 18 2,296 EIA Pacific 18 2,267 EIA South Central 49 6,321 Total 198 25,280

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru )