U.S. weekly railcar loadings — AAR













Association of American Railroads issued its weekly railcar loadings on major U.S. railroads as follows:

DATA FOR MOST RECENT WEEK

This week Year-to-date

Carloads vs 2019 Cumulative Avg/wk vs 2019

(pct) (pct) Total Carloads 237,394 -8.4 692,077 230,692 -7.4 Chemicals 32,478 2.0 97,248 32,416 2.7 Coal 70,388 -20.0 210,976 70,325 -14.2 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 15,194 -1.0 46,008 15,336 -1.9 Forest Products (2) 9,757 -8.7 29,218 9,739 -4.1 Grain 19,373 -15.8 57,292 19,097 -16.0 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 21,616 4.0 63,407 21,136 -5.3 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 15,643 -4.7 36,549 12,183 -11.3 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 29,973 -0.1 82,827 27,609 -4.2 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 12,730 -7.1 40,096 13,365 1.0 Other (6) 10,242 9.7 28,456 9,485 7.4 Total Intermodal Units (7) 262,338 -7.7 723,293 241,098 -8.1 Total Traffic 499,732 -8.0 1,415,370 471,790 -7.8

NOTES:

(1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products

(2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products

(3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap

(4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment

(5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products

(6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads

(7) Includes: containers; trailers

Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding.

