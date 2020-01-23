Annova signs pipeline agreement with Enbridge for Texas LNG export plant













Annova LNG signed an agreement with Enbridge Inc's Valley Crossing Pipeline LLC unit to provide natural gas transportation for Annova LNG's proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Brownsville, Texas:

* Under the 20-year agreement signed on Wednesday, Annova LNG said the existing Valley Crossing pipe from Agua Dulce to Brownsville in Texas will be expanded along with construction of a nine-mile (14-km) lateral connecting Valley Crossing to the LNG facility.

* The Annova LNG facility is designed to produce about 6.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, equivalent to about 0.85 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas. One billion cubic feet is enough gas to fuel about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

* Annova LNG has said it plans to make a final investment decision (FID) in 2020 or 2021 to build the plant, with operations starting in early 2025.

* It is one of a dozen LNG export plants under development in North America that have said they could make a FID in 2020 to build their facilities.

* Even though LNG exports are the fastest growing source of demand for gas in the United States, analysts have said they do not expect most of those proposed facilities to make FIDs this year.

* U.S. LNG exports jumped 68% in 2019 to a record 5.0 bcfd after soaring 53% in 2018. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected LNG exports would rise another 30% in 2020 to average 6.5 bcfd and 19% in 2021 to 7.7 bcfd.

* Annova LNG did not disclose terms of the agreement with Enbridge but said it plans to use electric-driven compressor engines and source its power through 100% carbon-free renewable energy resources.

* Annova LNG has an agreement with construction firms Black & Veatch Corp and Kiewit Corp to build the facility. The project is expected to create about 700 jobs during construction and about 165 permanent workers once the plant enters service.

* Equity owners of Annova LNG include Exelon Corp , Black & Veatch and Kiewit.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)