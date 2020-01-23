ARA gasoline stocks drop by 10% -Insights Global













Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dropped by almost 10% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

* Exports of European gasoline to the Arabian Gulf (AG) was strong, reducing the stocks, Insights Global's Patrick Kulsen said.

* The flow of gasoline barges from inland locations to the ARA region also dropped by almost half, contributing to the fall in inventories, Kulsen said.

* Naphtha and gasoil stocks also dropped, dented by huge upstream exports to Germany and the United Kingdom.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)

23/01/2020 16/01/2020 24/01/2019 Gasoline 1,014 1,124 1,352 Naphtha 221 291 194 Gasoil 2,308 2,577 2,231 Fuel oil 1,031 1,184 1,302 Jet fuel 525 595 627

Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline UK, Italy, Finland, West Africa, Puerto

Russia Rico, Brazil, Med Naphtha France, Russia None Gasoil UK, USA, Norway, France Germany, UK Fuel oil Denmark Spain, Greece, UK,

France Jet fuel None UK

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by David Goodman)