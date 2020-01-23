Canada weekly natgas stocks fall 6.6% -Enerdata













Enerdata's weekly survey of Canadian natural gas in storage in billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended Jan. 17.

Enerdata is part of S&P Global Platts.

Pct Full Pct Full

1/17/2020 1/10/2020 Pct Full Week Ago Year Ago East 215.5 229.2 76.5 81.3 66.9 West 261.3 281.2 53.5 57.5 66.9 Total Canada 476.8 510.4 61.9 66.2 66.9

East/West division is the Manitoba/Saskatchewan borders.

East capacity 01/17/20 : 281.8 bcf, 01/03/20 : 281.8 bcf

West capacity 01/17/20 : 488.9 bcf, 01/03/20 : 488.9 bcf

The Canadian Enerdata Gas Storage Survey includes Canadian operators of commercial storage and Canadian companies contracting storage for Canadian consumption.

Enerdata's West storage capacity includes only a portion of storage capacity at Aitken Creek, British Columbia operated by Chevron Canada.

For the latest data on Canadian storage, see

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)