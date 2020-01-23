BOE Report

Canada weekly natgas stocks fall 6.6% -Enerdata

0 Comments

Enerdata's weekly survey of Canadian natural gas in storage in billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended Jan. 17.

Enerdata is part of S&P Global Platts.

Pct Full Pct Full

1/17/2020 1/10/2020 Pct Full Week Ago Year Ago East 215.5 229.2 76.5 81.3 66.9 West 261.3 281.2 53.5 57.5 66.9 Total Canada 476.8 510.4 61.9 66.2 66.9

East/West division is the Manitoba/Saskatchewan borders.

East capacity 01/17/20 : 281.8 bcf, 01/03/20 : 281.8 bcf

West capacity 01/17/20 : 488.9 bcf, 01/03/20 : 488.9 bcf

The Canadian Enerdata Gas Storage Survey includes Canadian operators of commercial storage and Canadian companies contracting storage for Canadian consumption.

Enerdata's West storage capacity includes only a portion of storage capacity at Aitken Creek, British Columbia operated by Chevron Canada.

For the latest data on Canadian storage, see

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

OSY Rentals