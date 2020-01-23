Clear Blue Receives Patent for its Smart Off-Grid Dynamic Charging Technology













New algorithms deliver maximum reliability and longest system life through Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid Performance

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Blue Technologies (“Clear Blue” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CBLU) today announced that it has successfully received its U.S. Patent for its Smart Off-Grid Dynamic Charging algorithms.

“Charging of batteries in a Solar Off-Grid system is a significant and unique challenge. As a result, traditional battery charging methods are unreliable and don’t work,” said John Tuerk, Chief Power Officer of Clear Blue. “Timers, for example, won’t work since the amount of energy from solar changes at any given time. Charge curves also become virtually useless.”

Charging is the number one factor that affects system life and uptime reliability. Customers adopting Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid systems save money and time over the cost of connecting to the grid. However, without Smart Off-Grid, shortened battery life can totally negate this benefit.

As batteries age, the charging needs change as well. Batteries may experience shortened life spans due to overcharging, undercharging and partial charging. In an Off-Grid world, charging properly is a difficult challenge with very unpredictable inputs and not knowing the actual state of the battery.

Added Tuerk, “Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid Dynamic Charging Patent is the solution to this problem. It provides the dynamic ability to adapt the charging profile driven by various factors including the ones mentioned here. This patented intellectual property enables Clear Blue to optimize battery charging based upon the specific application, differences in battery chemistry, unpredictable energy sources, and other environmental factors.”

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. We use our patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through our Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems around the world. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRANKFURT: 0YA). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com .

