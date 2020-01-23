EIA weekly U.S. petroleum supply and demand













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following report:

Current

Week ——- Week Ago ——- ——- Year-Ago ——

01/17/20 01/10/20 Diff Pct Chg 1/18/19 Diff Pct Chg Crude Oil…………………….. 1,063.1 1,063.5 -0.4 0 1,094.2 -31.1 -2.8 Commercial (Excluding SPR)……… 428.1 428.5 -0.4 -0.1 445.0 -16.9 -3.8 Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).. 635.0 635.0 0 0 649.1 -14.2 -2.2 Total Motor Gasoline…………… 260.0 258.3 1.7 0.7 259.6 0.4 0.2 Reformulated………………….. 0 0 0 10.5 0 0 5.0 Conventional………………….. 28.6 27.3 1.3 4.8 28.8 -0.1 -0.5 Blending Components……………. 231.4 230.9 0.4 0.2 230.8 0.6 0.2 Fuel Ethanol………………….. 24.0 23.0 1.0 4.5 23.5 0.5 2.3 Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel…………. 42.4 40.4 2.0 4.8 41.2 1.2 3.0 Distillate Fuel Oil……………. 146.0 147.2 -1.2 -0.8 142.4 3.6 2.6 15 ppm sulfur and Under……… 130.2 131.8 -1.6 -1.2 126.2 4.0 3.2 > 15 ppm to 500 ppm sulfur…… 4.9 4.6 0.3 5.9 4.8 0.1 1.5 > 500 ppm sulfur……………. 10.9 10.8 0.1 1.3 11.3 -0.4 -3.6 Residual Fuel Oil……………… 30.9 29.1 1.8 6.1 29.5 1.4 4.8 Propane/Propylene……………… 86.5 87.9 -1.4 -1.6 63.8 22.7 35.6 Other Oils……………………. 276.4 281.8 -5.4 -1.9 262.2 14.3 5.4 Unfinished Oils……………….. 88.3 88.1 0.3 0.3 85.1 3.2 3.8 Total Stocks (Including SPR)……. 1,929.4 1,931.3 -1.9 -0.1 1,916.2 13.1 0.7 Total Stocks (Excluding SPR)……. 1,294.4 1,296.3 -1.9 -0.1 1,267.1 27.3 2.2

Current Four Week Avgs Cumulative

Week — Week Ago — — Year Ago — —- Week Ending —– ——- Daily Avg ——–

01/17/20 01/10/20 Diff 1/18/19 Diff 01/17/20 1/18/19 Pct Chg 01/17/20 1/18/19 Pct Chg Crude Oil Supply

(1) Domestic Production…………… 13,000 13,000 0 11,900 1,100 12,950 11,800 9.7 12,988 11,865 9.5 (2) Alaska……………………. 484 480 4 491 -7 483 500 -3.2 482 500 -3.6 (3) Lower 48………………….. 12,500 12,500 0 11,400 1,100 12,450 11,300 10.2 12,488 11,365 9.9 (4) Net Imports (Including SPR)……. 3,018 3,071 -53 6,156 -3,138 2,911 5,413 -46.2 3,122 5,433 -42.5 (5) Imports…………………… 6,432 6,552 -120 8,191 -1,759 6,516 7,739 -15.8 6,522 7,857 -17.0 (6) Commercial Crude Oil……. 6,432 6,552 -120 8,191 -1,759 6,516 7,739 -15.8 6,522 7,857 -17.0 (7) Imports by SPR…………. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (8) Imports into SPR by Others. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (9) Exports…………………… 3,414 3,481 -67 2,035 1,379 3,605 2,326 55.0 3,400 2,424 40.3 (10) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. -58 -364 306 1,139 -1,197 -474 129 n/a -164 269 n/a (11) Commercial Stock Change…….. -58 -364 306 1,139 -1,197 -474 129 n/a -164 269 n/a (12) SPR Stock Change…………… 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a (13) Adjustment……………………. 782 538 243 132 650 668 316 n/a 640 183 n/a (14) Crude Oil Input to Refineries…… 16,857 16,973 -116 17,049 -192 17,003 17,400 -2.3 16,913 17,212 -1.7

Other Supply

(15) Production……………………. 7,239 7,300 -61 6,823 416 7,269 6,874 5.8 7,267 6,849 6.1 (16) Natural Gas Plant Liquids……. 5,022 5,022 0 4,580 442 5,005 4,606 8.7 5,018 4,589 9.3 (17) Renewable Fuels/Oxygenate Plant. 1,118 1,164 -46 1,102 16 1,148 1,104 4.0 1,143 1,108 3.1 (18) Fuel Ethanol…………… 1,049 1,095 -46 1,031 18 1,068 1,023 4.4 1,071 1,034 3.6 (19) Other………………….. 69 69 0 71 -2 80 81 -0.8 72 75 -3.4 (20) Refinery Processing Gain…….. 1,099 1,114 -15 1,141 -42 1,115 1,164 -4.2 1,107 1,151 -3.8 (21) Net Imports…………………… -3,002 -2,997 -5 -2,798 -204 -3,169 -2,918 n/a -3,007 -2,601 n/a (22) Imports……………………. 2,370 1,818 552 2,121 249 2,088 2,054 1.6 2,096 2,227 -5.9 (23) Exports……………………. 5,372 4,815 557 4,919 453 5,257 4,972 5.7 5,103 4,828 5.7 (24) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. -214 2,430 -2,644 -182 -32 1,346 1,284 n/a 1,212 752 n/a (25) Adjustment……………………. 196 196 0 204 -8 198 215 n/a 197 208 n/a

Products Supplied

(26) Total………………………… 21,504 19,042 2,461 21,460 44 19,955 20,286 -1.6 20,158 20,915 -3.6 (27) Finished Motor Gasoline………. 8,662 8,558 104 8,868 -205 8,579 8,698 -1.4 8,551 8,720 -1.9 (28) Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel……….. 1,551 1,727 -176 1,507 44 1,715 1,652 3.8 1,636 1,624 0.7 (29) Distillate Fuel Oil………….. 4,389 3,185 1,204 4,668 -279 3,501 3,819 -8.3 3,735 4,276 -12.6 (30) Residual Fuel Oil……………. 67 412 -345 32 35 336 345 -2.7 281 287 -2.2 (31) Propane/Propylene……………. 1,492 1,490 2 1,742 -250 1,445 1,607 -10.1 1,494 1,635 -8.6 (32) Other Oils………………….. 5,342 3,670 1,672 4,642 699 4,379 4,166 5.1 4,461 4,374 2.0

Net Imports of Crude and Petroleum Products

(33) Total………………………… 15 74 -58 3,358 -3,343 -258 2,495 -110.3 115 2,832 -95.9