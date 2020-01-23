Freeport-McMoRan: Falls on lower output, forecasts higher 2020 spending













(Updates)

** Shares of copper producer fall as much as 8.9% to hit at least a one-month low of $11.22

** Freeport's Q4 net income attributable to shareholders falls to $9 mln from $485 mln, hit mainly by a tax provision and lower output from its Indonesian operations

** Q4 copper production at Grasberg in Indonesia fell 14%, while total production of the metal dropped 1.7% to 827 mln pounds

** FCX expects capex for 2020 to be ~$2.8 bln, higher than last year, including $1.8 bln for major projects

** Co also earmarks another $500 mln for the development of a new smelter in Indonesia

** However, company reports adj. profit of 2 cents/share, while analysts had expected break-even – IBES data from Refinitiv

** Stock rose 27.3% in 2019

