Kinder Morgan: Up after co reports 26% rise in Q4 profit













** Shares of U.S. pipeline operator rise as much as 3.7% to hit at least a 2-1/2 year high of $21.73 after co reports a 26% rise in Q4 profit

** Earnings was helped by higher gas takeaway from the Permian Basin through its Gulf Coast Express pipeline

** Earnings from natural gas transport volumes rose 14% and from NGL transport volumes jumped 23% from a year earlier

** Evercore ISI says investors will now focus on upcoming analyst day to see if KMI will buy back shares or fund future projects after the company recently liquidated its Pembina stake

** Profit, however, narrowly missed estimates partly hurt by weakness in its CO2 segment, which ships carbon dioxide to oilfields where it is used to extract crude

** Evercore cuts PT by $1 to $22, citing the commodity sensitive nature of the CO2 business segment

** KMI shares had climbed ~38% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)