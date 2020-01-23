Lyondell restarting large crude unit at Houston refinery -sources













Lyondell Basell Industries began restarting the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Along with beginning the restart of the 147,000 bpd Unit 537 CDU, Lyondell also cut production on the 120,000-bpd-capacity Unit 536 CDU due to clogging of the desalter unit similar to what caused the larger crude unit to shut down on Jan. 15, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)