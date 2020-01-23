Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery restarts small crude unit -sources













Motiva Enterprises completed restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Motiva began restarting the 80,000 bpd VPS-2 CDU on Tuesday after shutting the unit a week earlier to repair a leak, the sources said.

Motiva declined comment.

The CDU is one of three at the Port Arthur refinery doing the primary refining of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

The other two CDUs remained in operation at the Motiva refinery, which is the largest in the United States.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ))