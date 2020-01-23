 Navigant Research Report Shows Distributed Natural Gas Generation Technologies Are Expected to Grow in Capacity by 20,000 MW through 2028













BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new report from Navigant Research examines the global market for distributed natural gas generation (DNGG) technologies, providing forecasts for capacity and revenue, segmented by technology and region, through 2028.

DNGG is expected to continue experiencing significant growth as its related technologies—gensets, stationary fuel cells (SFCs), and microturbines—enjoy low cost natural gas (NG) and continued infrastructure development. These technologies have cleaner emissions profiles compared with their diesel counterparts and are poised to experience market growth as the industry begins to place a greater emphasis on distributed energy resources (DER). Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, NG gensets, SFCs, and microturbines are expected to experience capacity growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% through 2028, resulting in global annual capacity of nearly 20,000 MW.

“As global NG supply continues to increase and prices hover around record lows in parts of the world, these NG-powered technologies are gaining market value and continue to become viable options for distributed power,” says Shayne Willette, research analyst with Navigant Research. “NG gensets have a significantly more established market, whereas SFCs and microturbines have come a long way over the past several decades, but will need continued innovation to decrease system costs.”

While diesel still reigns as the global leader in distributed power generation, stricter emissions regulations have paved the way for DNGG technologies to further integrate into the market. Developed nations have the strictest standards, but developing nations’ needs for reliable power where grids may be faulty coupled with growing electricity demand provide a market for DNGG technologies, according to the report.

The report, Distributed Natural Gas Generation Overview, projects global market capacity and revenue for DNGG technologies regionally and by application, which are segmented into residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial. The study provides an analysis of key market and technology developments for NG gensets (less than 6 MW), SFCs, and microturbines. Global market forecasts for capacity and revenue, segmented by technology and region, extend through 2028. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Guidehouse, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Distributed Natural Gas Generation Overview, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.