NorthStar Midstream Names Jon A. (Jack) Hamel as SVP of Technical Services













THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NorthStar Midstream (“NorthStar” or the “Company”), a diversified midstream services company owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), announced today that Jon A. (Jack) Hamel has been named SVP, Technical Services, reporting directly to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mac Hummel.

Mr. Hamel most recently served as President of Arlington Consulting, where he provided engineering and project management services to energy industry clients. During Mr. Hamel’s more than 30-year professional career, he has held leadership roles at SNC Lavalin, Willbros and Williams Companies, where he served as Vice President & General Manager – Ohio Valley Midstream. Mr. Hamel received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wyoming.

Mr. Hamel said, “I’m excited to join NorthStar and look forward to working with the team to strengthen our ability to deliver highly reliable services to our customers. I am eager to bring my passion for leading by example to NorthStar – and am looking forward to helping others achieve their goals and celebrating their successes, while meeting our organizational objectives. This is an excellent opportunity to take on a leadership role with a growing company at an exciting time in its history.”

Mr. Hummel commented, “Jack is a welcome addition to our team. His technical knowledge and leadership will be of significant benefit to NorthStar. Jack brings great enthusiasm to the role and I look forward to working with him and achieving exceptional results.”

About NorthStar Midstream

NorthStar is a diversified logistics company providing flexible crude oil, sand, and LNG logistics services, including storage and transportation solutions, to the North American energy industry. NorthStar’s assets include a 375-acre crude oil and sand logistics transloading and transportation terminal with 500,000 barrels of crude storage located in East Fairview, ND, a crude oil terminal with 160,000 barrels of crude storage located in Alexander, ND, a FERC-regulated crude oil pipeline located in McKenzie County, ND providing access to the Dakota Access Pipeline via the terminals in East Fairview and Alexander, and an LNG production facility, marine loading dock and LNG barging operation in Jacksonville, FL. For more information, visit http://www.northstarmidstream.com/.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $122 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 950 employees and offices in 18 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.