Oil stocks tumble over demand worries due to China virus













** Energy stocks fall as oil prices take a hit from concerns around fuel demand dropping as a respiratory virus from China spreads

** Potential for a pandemic reminds of the SARS outbreak in 2002-03, which also started in China and dented economic growth and caused a slump in travel

** Global benchmark Brent crude futures down ~3% at $61.33/barrel by 1502 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures falls 3.3% to $54.89/barrel

** "We estimate a price shock of up to $5 (a barrel) if the crisis develops into a SARS-style epidemic based on historical oil price movements," JPM Commodities Research

** Energy index , down 1.1%, is the top loser among the 11 major S&P sectors

** U.S. oil majors – Exxon Mobil Corp falls 1.2%, while Chevron Corp down marginally

** Top losers on – Marathon Oil Corp , Halliburton Co , Marathon Petroleum Corp

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)