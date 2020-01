* Russian gas producer Novatek is set to order foreign-made turbines for its Obsk LNG plant despite having planned to build the plant using Russian-made equipment, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday

* Germany's Siemens and U.S. firm Baker Hughes

are set to compete for the turbine contract worth 120 million euros ($133 million), Kommersant reported.

(Reporting by Moscow newsroom)