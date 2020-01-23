Street View: Baker Hughes’ 2020 outlook unchanged but adds caveats













** Baker Hughes Co on Wednesday posted lower-than-expected earnings, hit by lower sales and orders in its business that supplies turbines and compressors to liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers

** The unit, Turbomachinery and Process Solutions (TPS) reported an 8% fall in revenue and orders fell 10% year-over-year

** At least four brokerages have cut PT after results

SOLID Q4 2019 ONLY GOES SO FAR

** JP Morgan ("neutral"; PT: $25) says that while co left its 2020 framework largely unchanged, the revelations of higher corporate costs and a lower Q1 starting point weighed on the stock early

** Brokerage also expects lower Q1 EBITDA of ~$670 mln on TPS margin contraction and a surprise increase in corporate expenses

** Susquehanna (PT: $26) lowers its 2020 estimates for EPS to $0.97/shr from $1.22/shr, and EBITDA to $3.33 bln from $3.40 bln to reflect a slightly tempered growth and margin outlook

** Scotiabank ("sector outperform"; PT:$29) expects flattish margins in co's oilfield services unit for 2020, in line with flattish revenues vs. guidance of improvement

** Cowen and Co (PT: $33) says moving to 2021, backlog visibility supports higher EBITDA; expects nearly $2 bln of free cash flow generation

** Simmons Energy (PT: $32) estimates BKR's FCF yield of ~6% for 2020; also expects co's consolidated top-line to grow by high-single digits in 2020

** AltaCorp Capital (PT: $30) expects BKR will generate $1.15 bln in free cash flow in 2020 and have $687 mln in surplus cash after paying dividends

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)