Texas Retail Electric Providers See Significant Decline in NPS













CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the highly competitive Texas electric market, customers are now less likely to recommend their retail electric provider (REP). The Texas REP average net promoter score (NPS) is down to 15, a significant decline from 18 in 2018. This drop in NPS is troubling for REPs as the metric is used by management teams to determine both brand strength and growth potential. This finding is from the Cogent Syndicated Texas REP Trusted Brand study from Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics firm.

NPS is derived from subtracting the percentage of customers who are brand “detractors” from those who are “promoters.” The more positive the outcome, the more likely it is that customers will promote their REP to others and advocate for the brand. The study, which surveys over 5,300 residential customers annually, finds that the decline in NPS is due to a higher number of brand “detractors” than in 2018. A 104-point gap between the highest- and lowest-scoring REPs indicates that some retail brands are failing to create strong and lasting connections with their customers. However, the staggering gap also indicates that the 10 top-scoring REPs are very well positioned to grow their customer bases thanks to strong brand preference.

“Customers are recommending a few elite Texas REP brands based upon their NPS. That advocacy can translate to better franchise values and increased market share,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. “The large NPS performance gap indicates the market is ripe for a shakeout, where the top 10 brands have an opportunity to grab the lion’s share of customers.”

The top 10 Texas REPs that customers recommend others should use are:

Top Scoring on Net Promoter Score 4Change Energy Champion Energy Services Acacia Energy Just Energy Alliance Power NEC Retail American Light & Power WTU Retail Beyond Power Xoom Energy

The following is a ranking of Texas retail electric providers on year-end 2019 net promoter scores.

Texas Retail Electric Provider Net Promoter Score NEC Retail 65 Beyond Power 46 Alliance Power 42 American Light & Power 40 Xoom Energy 39 Acacia Energy 34 4Change Energy 34 Champion Energy Services 31 Just Energy 30 WTU Retail 30 Cirro Energy 27 Stream Energy 25 Green Mountain Energy 25 Discount Power 23 Ameripower 22 TriEagle Energy 21 Direct Energy 20 Amigo Energy 19 Infinite Energy 17 CPL Retail Energy 14 Ambit Energy 14 Bounce Energy 13 TXU Energy 12 First Choice Power 11 Spark Energy 11 Reliant Energy 7 Frontier 3 Pennywise 0 Payless Power -2 Constellation -5 Gexa Energy -6 Accent Energy -13 Entrust Energy -16 Brilliant Energy -39

