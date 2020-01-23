U.S. natgas futures pare gains on confirmation of small storage draw













U.S. natural gas futures were up almost 2% on Thursday after paring earlier gains following the release of a weekly report showing an expected, much smaller-than-usual storage draw.

After falling to a near four-year low earlier in the week, prices were up over 3% earlier in the day on forecasts for higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and a continued slowdown in production.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities pulled 92 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 17.

That is in line with the 91-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a withdrawal of 152 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 194 bcf for the period.

The decrease cut stockpiles to 2.947 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 9.3% above the five-year average of 2.696 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 3 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.935 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:37 a.m. EST (1537 GMT). At the start of the week the contract fell over 5% to its lowest close since March 2016.

That collapse earlier in the week caused total futures volume on the NYMEX to jump to 824,067 contracts, its highest since November 2018 when trading hit a record high over 1.6 million contracts as prices jumped 18% one day before plunging 17% the next.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have dropped 33%. Near-record production and mild weather have enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes much less likely.

Gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to fall to a three-month low of 93.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Thursday from 93.8 bcfd on Wednesday, according to early pipeline flow data from Refinitiv that is subject to change later in the day. That compares with an average of 94.6 bcfd last week and a daily record high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly warmer than normal through the first week of February. So far this winter, the weather has been milder than usual with average daily temperatures 3 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal in December and 5 degrees higher so far in January.

Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 130.9 bcfd this week to 118.7 bcfd next week. That is a little higher than Refinitiv's estimates on Wednesday due to rising LNG exports.

Gas flows to LNG export plants were expected to rise to 9.0 bcfd on Thursday from 8.6 bcfd on Wednesday, according to early pipeline data from Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 7.9 bcfd last week and a record high of 9.3 bcfd on Jan. 19.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 10 Jan. 17 average

17(Actual) (Actual) Jan. 17 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -92 -109 -152 -194

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 401 400 506 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 1 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 402 401 507 449

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.8 94.2 94.4 87.2 75.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 8.3 7.5 9.4 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.8 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 101.4 102.6 101.8 97.4 85.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.0 4.8 4.9 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 8.8 9.1 5.1 1.6 U.S. Commercial 14.5 18.4 15.4 19.8 16.9 U.S. Residential 23.7 31.3 25.3 34.0 29.6 U.S. Power Plant 27.8 31.1 28.9 26.7 24.2 U.S. Industrial 24.4 25.8 25.0 25.9 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 3.0 2.7 3.1 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 97.8 114.4 102.2 114.3 102.5 Total U.S. Demand 114.1 130.9 118.7 127.2 110.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.89 1.98 Transco Z6 New York 2.00 2.26 PG&E Citygate 2.75 2.71 Dominion South 1.53 1.61 Chicago Citygate 1.79 1.82 Algonquin Citygate 2.14 3.25 SoCal Citygate 3.38 3.62 Waha Hub 0.83 0.63

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 26.75 31.75 PJM West 24.75 23.25 Ercot North 19.00 19.00 Mid C 17.63 21.54 Palo Verde 17.25 22.00 SP-15 29.50 31.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)