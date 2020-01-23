U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 92 BCF













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

In billion cubic feet except where noted:

Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 01/17/2020 01/10/2020 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change

flow East 696 716 -20 -20 574 21.3 625 11.4 Midwest 815 851 -36 -36 681 19.7 736 10.7 Mountain 151 161 -10 -10 122 23.8 150 0.7 Pacific 220 235 -15 -15 187 17.6 244 -9.8 South Central 1,065 1,076 -11 -11 828 28.6 940 13.3 Salt 328 320 8 8 296 10.8 276 18.8 Nonsalt 737 756 -19 -19 532 38.5 664 11.0 Total 2,947 3,039 -92 -92 2,393 23.2 2,696 9.3

Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 91 bcf in the latest week.

The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units.

