Valero restarting gasoline unit at McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas -sources













Valero Energy Corp began restarting the gasoline-producing unit at its 195,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 55,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was shut on Wednesday because of a malfunction, the sources said. The cause of the malfunction was unknown.

A Valero spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment.

The FCCU uses a fine powder catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil into unfinished gasoline.

