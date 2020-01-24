Alfa Laval Joins the ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ to Accelerate the Development of Sustainable Solutions for the Future

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has joined the ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’, an initiative from the Global Maritime Forum which is a coordinated effort of more than 100 organizations to address climate change by driving the development of game-changing technology. The aim is to get zero-emission vessels (through zero-emission fuels) into operation by 2030.

The ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ was announced on September 23, 2019, at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, and is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the World Economic Forum and Friends of Ocean Action. Comprising more than 100 organizations and endorsed by 14 governments, the coalition will spearhead the development of game-changing technology needed to reach zero emission.

“Stopping climate change is not only the greatest challenge of our generation, but also an obligation to the generations that will follow,” says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. “Just as marine business spans the world, we must partner across the industry to tackle the global problem of greenhouse gas emissions. Together we can – and will, develop sustainable and commercially viable solutions for the marine industry to the benefit of both people and the planet.”

The ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ s aim of zero-emission vessels by 2030 is ambitious but necessary as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has the target of cutting vessel-related greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2050.

As the marine industry works towards a future based on non-fossil fuels, Liquid Natural Gas is expected to be one of the transition fuels towards decarbonization. Alfa Laval’s technologies and product range are already well suited for the new fuel types.

Did you know that…since ships have a lifetime of 20 years or more, zero-emission vessels must begin entering the global fleet by 2030 for a 50 percent reduction to be achieved by 2050?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company’s equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval’s products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval’s worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

