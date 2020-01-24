Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ – Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“APUC”) (TSX/NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after market close. APUC will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, February 28, 2020, hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Ian Robertson and Chief Financial Officer, David Bronicheski.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: Friday, February 28, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Conference Call Access: Toll Free Canada/US 1-800-319-4610 Toronto local 416-915-3239 Please ask to join the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. conference call Presentation Access: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/algonquinpower20200228.html Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com Call Replay: Toll Free Canada/US 1-855-669-9658 (available until March 13, 2020) Vancouver local 1-604-674-8052 Access code 4049

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

APUC is a diversified international generation, transmission and distribution utility with approximately US$11 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, APUC is committed to providing safe, reliable and cost effective rate-regulated natural gas, water, and electricity generation, transmission and distribution utility services to approximately 801,000 connections in the United States and Canada, and is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing over 2.5 GW of net installed capacity and more than 500 MW of incremental renewable energy capacity under construction.

APUC delivers continuing growth through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy, electric transmission, and water infrastructure development projects, organic growth within its rate‐regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions. APUC's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D. APUC's common shares, Series 2018‐A subordinated notes and Series 2019‐A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA and AQNB.

Visit APUC at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

