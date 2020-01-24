Belarus looks to U.S. for alternative to Russian oil – Belta













Belarus is looking for alternatives to Russian oil and is holding discussions with the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Belta news agency cited Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Friday.

The supply of oil from Russia to Belarus was abruptly halted on Jan. 1 with companies including Rosneft, Gazpromneft, Lukoil and Surgutneftegaz suspending deliveries as Moscow and Minsk argued over the terms of their oil supply contract.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)