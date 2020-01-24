Brouse McDowell Names Daniel K. Glessner as Managing Partner













AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brouse McDowell, a leading business law firm based in Northern Ohio, welcomes Daniel K. Glessner as the new managing partner of the firm. Glessner succeeds Marc B. Merklin who served as managing partner for eight years.

Since joining Brouse McDowell in 2008, Glessner has focused on corporate and health care issues, providing legal counsel for hospitals, physician group practices, dialysis centers, ancillary health care companies, and other health care entities. His experience includes corporate and real estate transactions, long-term care, medical staff and licensure issues, employment, general contracting, implementation of policies and procedures, Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payor audits and reimbursement issues, HIPAA, fraud and abuse, non-profit tax-exempt and managed care issues, contract negotiations, patient-related issues, and regulatory compliance concerns. In the continuing evolution of health care reform, Glessner works with health care clients to ensure their compliance with new and revised laws and to develop strategic models to respond to changes in the health care industry.

Glessner is certified by the Compliance Certification Board as a specialist in Healthcare Compliance. He has received several accolades for his health care law practice, including recognition by Ohio Super Lawyers® (2015-2020) and The Best Lawyers in America© (2012-2016, 2019-2020). In 2015 and 2019, he was Best Lawyers® Health Care Law “Lawyer of the Year” in Akron. He is a member of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), the Society of Ohio Healthcare Attorneys (SOHA), the American Health Lawyers Association (AHLA), the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) and the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA). He currently serves as the Co-chair of the Health Care Law certificate program at The University of Akron School of Law and is an adjunct professor at Widener University Delaware Law School.

Glessner also participates in a number of community non-profit and professional organizations. He is on the Board of Directors for the Hattie Larlham Foundation and the Boy Scouts of America Great Trail Council. In May 2019, he was the recipient of the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award, and in 2018, he received the William C. Zekan Outstanding Community Leader Award by the Boy Scouts of America, Great Trail Council.

Prior to joining Brouse, Glessner served as in-house counsel with Akron General Health System for 16 years. Glessner also served in the military and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army Reserve with 28 years of service. LTC Glessner is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Glessner’s predecessor Marc Merklin has served as Managing Partner for the past eight years. Under Merklin’s leadership, the firm has grown from 65 attorneys in two offices to more than 80 attorneys across five offices, establishing a wider geographical footprint in northern Ohio and a presence in South Florida through two law firm combinations. In December 2016, Brouse combined with 100-year old Youngstown-based firm Nadler Nadler and Burdman Co., LPA, adding eight attorneys with experience across health care, corporate, manufacturing, real estate and construction, estate planning, and commercial law. The two firms shared similar values and business practices and had complementary legal services to enhance offerings to clients in the region. In July 2018, the firm underwent another combination with Toledo-based firm, Thacker Robinson Zinz, adding a dozen attorneys and two new offices – one in Toledo, Ohio and one in Naples, Florida – as well as additional attorneys and staff in Cleveland. This combination grew the firm’s bench strength in insurance recovery to more than 25 dedicated attorneys and added an experienced litigation/discovery management practice.

Glessner notes, “I am grateful to Marc for his steadfast leadership through a time of significant changes when standing still was not an option. He has truly positioned us for long-term success, and I look forward to continuing the momentum.”

Merklin announced his plans to step down as Managing Partner earlier this year to return to his full-time practice as a Business Restructuring, Bankruptcy and Commercial Law attorney. “I have enjoyed serving the firm as Managing Partner, and I know I leave it in good hands with Dan who is a proven leader at our firm having served on the firm’s Executive Committee for eight years,” says Merklin.

While Glessner looks forward to leading the firm, he plans to continue his robust health care practice. Glessner received his JD from The University of Akron School of Law, his Masters of Taxation from The University of Akron College of Business Administration and his BS in Finance from The University of Dayton.

About Brouse McDowell

Brouse McDowell is a 100-year-old business law firm based in Northern Ohio. With offices in Akron, Cleveland, Toledo, and Youngstown, Ohio and Naples, Florida, the firm’s attorneys serve clients ranging from the nation’s largest corporations to mid-market entities, sole proprietorships, municipalities, and nonprofits. The collective experience of more than 80 attorneys working in an interactive and collaborative environment yields creative, practical solutions for our clients. Our attorneys cover several areas of law, including business restructuring, business bankruptcy and commercial law; corporate and securities; cybersecurity & data privacy; environmental; estate, succession planning and probate administration; health care law; labor and employment; litigation; litigation and information management; real estate and construction; tax; and trademark, copyright and trade secret law. We have multidisciplinary experience in several industries, including health care, oil and gas, manufacturing, and technology, among others.