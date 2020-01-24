Camber Energy: Rises as co signs letter of intent with Viking Energy Group













** Shares of oil and gas producer rise 11.5% to $2.14

** CEI and Viking Energy Group enter letter of intent regarding Camber's proposed acquisition of Viking Energy

** Camber to distribute newly-issued shares of common stock, on a fully-diluted pro rata basis to equity holders of Viking

** Viking to have an 85% interest in newly-issued shares in the post-closing entity

** Camber plans to increase its authorized number of shares to complete the merger

** Transaction will be reverse triangular merger – a newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of CEI will merge into Viking, with Viking continuing as the surviving corp, the companies said

** Up to Thursday's close, CEI shares had fallen 62.4% over past three months

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)