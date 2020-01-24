CRC Receives A- Ranking for 2019 Climate Disclosure by CDP













LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) received an A- from CDP for our 2019 climate disclosure, scoring at CDP’s Leadership Level. CRC received the highest ranking among all U.S. oil and gas companies, tying for first with one other U.S.-based E&P with global operations. This recognition highlights CRC’s differentiated value as a California E&P and the company’s ongoing commitment to provide sustainable, safe and reliable energy solutions for Californians.

CDP is an internationally recognized nonprofit that utilizes a comprehensive evaluation and scoring system to assess the world’s companies on their environmental transparency and performance.

Todd Stevens, President and CEO of CRC, noted, “We are delighted to receive CDP’s highest rating for U.S. oil and gas companies in disclosing and managing climate change risks. This recognition represents the thoughtful work and leadership of CRC’s employees and is a testament to our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies that complement California’s world leading regulatory structure. CRC’s ranking illustrates that in-state production can meet both Californians’ intense energy demand and our high standards, negating the need to import energy from countries that do not share our values. As Californians, we will continue to set the example for the industry and believe our safety and operational track records, coupled with our ESG policies and 2030 Sustainability Goals, are becoming a strategic differentiator among energy producers.”

CDP scores are based on a company’s disclosure practices and management of climate change risks. The complete list of ratings of companies from around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

For more information about sustainability at CRC, please visit our Sustainability page at https://crc.com/sustainability.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California on a gross-operated basis. The Company operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.