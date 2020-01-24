Encana Corp: Falls after Cowen downgrades on weak natural gas prices













** U.S.-listed shares of oil and gas producer down 4% at $3.88 premarket

** Cowen & Co downgrades company's shares to "market perform" from "outperform"; cuts PT to $5 from $6

** Brokerage sees deteriorating fundamentals going into 2021, namely free cash flow, margins, balance sheet and valuation on depressed natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) prices and loss of hedge gains

** Cowen says uneven corporate execution alongside weakening natural gas and NGL prices drove company's underperformance

** U.S.-listed shares have fallen ~19% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)