Esri Partners with OSI to Provide Advanced GIS Capabilities and Real-Time Monitoring to Utilities













REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI). Their joint customers in the electric, gas, and water utility industries will now be able to leverage both Esri’s ArcGIS Utility Network Management as part of their geographic information system (GIS) and OSI’s monarch operational technology (OT) platform.

“Many of our utility customers are adopting new Esri technology, such as ArcGIS Utility Network Management, which provides advanced network modeling capability,” said Bahman Hoveida, president and CEO of OSI. “We are very excited about our partnership with Esri, as it will enable us to provide the best technical solutions to our joint customers, leveraging the latest functionality ArcGIS Utility Network Management provides.”

OSI’s monarch platform is a control system architecture that enables utilities to support, monitor, control, schedule, and optimize complex network operations. The platform is used in the electric, oil and gas, transportation, and water industries as well as in large-scale industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and microgrids. As utilities move toward adopting Esri’s ArcGIS Utility Network Management, OSI will collaborate with the geospatial software provider to ensure that joint customers experience a seamless transition in technology and improved usability.

“We are very happy that this new partnership will bring users in the utility sector added operational capabilities,” said Matt Piper, Esri global director of utilities and infrastructure solutions. “Combining OSI’s automation and real-time monitoring with Esri’s holistic system for the utility supply chain offers customers complete awareness and control of their networks at an unprecedented scale.”

The ArcGIS Utility Network Management extension for ArcGIS Enterprise is a set of advanced network capabilities for utilities as part of Esri’s ArcGIS platform. Users of the extension can create, manage, and share complete data about networks across any platform—from source to demand—such as residential meters for electric, water, wastewater, gas, district heating, and telecommunications companies.

OSI has extensive experience in leveraging Esri GIS network models as an input to OSI’s real-time OT solutions built on the monarch platform. This new partnership will enable utilities to comprehensively monitor, visualize, and analyze network capabilities, so operators and engineers can manage their electric, gas, and water networks with better transparency and efficiency.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About OSI

Open Systems International (www.osii.com)—headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota—provides open, state-of-the-art and high-performance enterprise automation solutions to utilities worldwide. These solutions include Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, Energy Management Systems (EMS), Distribution Management Systems (DMS), Outage Management Systems (OMS), Generation Management Systems (GMS), Substation Automation (SA) Systems, Data Warehousing (Historian) Analytics, Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS), Situational Awareness Systems, Pipeline Network Management Systems (NMS), individual software and hardware products, and Smart Grid solutions for utility operations. OSI’s solutions empower its users to meet their operational challenges, day in and day out, with unsurpassed reliability and a minimal cost of technology ownership and maintenance.

