Falcon Minerals Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend Expectation













Falcon Minerals Corporation ("Falcon," or the "Company," "we," "our,") (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW), a leading oil and gas minerals company, today announced that the Company expects to pay a dividend of $0.135 per Class A share for the fourth quarter 2019. Formal declaration of the fourth quarter dividend is expected in the first half of February 2020.

Updated Investor Presentation

Falcon has posted an investor presentation on the Company’s website that includes an update for the fourth quarter of 2019 as well as full year guidance for 2020.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted minerals rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. For more information, visit our website at www.falconminerals.com.