Freeport-McMoRan: Projects on track but higher costs remain in focus – brokerages













** JP Morgan trims PT and estimates on copper miner after company forecast higher costs for 2020

** FCX reported a fall in Q4 copper output and said it expected higher spending in 2020 as it transitions its Grasberg copper mine to underground mining, sending shares down 9%

** Brokerage says unit net cash costs are seeing some pressure from lower molybdenum prices, while FCX's capex forecast moved up slightly for 2020

** Cuts PT by $1 to $14; remains "neutral" given the upside brokerage sees in FCX's stock price from copper and gold prices

** JPM cuts 2020 profit estimate to 17 cents/shr from 51 cents/shr and 2021 profit estimate to 71 cents/shr from $1.03/shr, citing higher net unit cash costs as well as slightly lower gold and molybdenum sales volumes

** Deutsche Bank cuts PT to $13.5 from $14

** Says stock was under pressure following results due to higher costs in 2020, inclusion of the Grasberg smelter capex and lower-than-expected Q1 production guidance

** Avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $14

** Up to Thursday's close, stock had gained ~18% over past three months

