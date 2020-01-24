Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, gasoline unit overhaul to begin next wk -sources













Motiva Enterprises plans to shut the gasoline-producing unit early next week for an overhaul at its 607,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, the nation's largest, said sources familiar with plant operations.

While the 81,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) is shut for the planned 50-day overhaul, Motiva will also shut the 18,000-bpd alkylation unit and the 50,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater for 30-day overhauls, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler)