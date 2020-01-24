Oil States International: Falls as lower Q4 forecast clouds 2020 performance













(Adds brokerage's name in 4th bullet)

** Oilfield services provider's shares slide 7.8% to $13.36 in afternoon trade

** Company says it expects Q4 revenues for well site services segment to be ~$92 mln, below Street estimate of $99 mln – Refinitiv IBES data

** Q4 estimates reflect weakness associated with greater-than-anticipated decline in U.S. land completion activities – OIS

** Brokerage JP Morgan says that the impact of the lower forecast, coming three weeks into Q1, seems fairly straightforward; asks "where do 2020 numbers go from here?"

** Brokerage Susquehanna says sharper-than-expected decline in Q4 for well site services implies a weaker setup heading into 2020

** JP Morgan cuts PT to $11 from $12, Susquehanna cuts PT to $16 from $17, Raymond James cuts by $2 to $18

** After a period where it seemed OIS was staying quiet while its peers released negative outlooks earlier this month, it seems concerns are being realized – JPM

** Stock has fallen 20.4% in the past one year

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)