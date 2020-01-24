Oil stocks slide after prices fall below $61 on China virus concerns













** Shares of oil and gas companies fall as oil prices slip over concern the coronavirus in China may spread, curbing travel and oil demand

** Brent was down $1.13 to $60.91 by 1440 GMT and U.S. crude slipped 93 cents to $54.66

** The virus has prompted suspension of public transport in 10 Chinese cities over fears infection rate could accelerate over the Lunar New Year holiday

** Brent crude prices were down over 6% this week – third consecutive weekly drop

** Chevron Corp down ~1%; Exxon Mobil slips 0.5%

** Oil producers Marathon Oil , Apache Corp , Devon Energy , Concho Resources and Whiting Petroleum down between 1.1% and 2.8%

** The energy sector , which gained ~8% in 2019, is down 1.1% on Friday

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)